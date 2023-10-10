President On 2-Day Visit To Jammu And Kashmir From Wednesday

NEW DELHI, Oct 10: President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

She will grace the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir at Srinagar immediately after her arrival in the city on October 11, the spokesperson said Tuesday.

On the same day, she will interact with members of local tribal groups and women of self-help groups at Raj Bhavan besides attending a civic reception to be hosted in her honour there.

On October 12, the President will visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine where she will inaugurate a remodelled Parvati Bhavan and skywalk, the spokesperson added. (Agencies)