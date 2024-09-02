President Murmu on three-day visit to Maharashtra

KOLHAPUR, Sept 2: President Droupadi Murmu is visiting Maharashtra for three days beginning Monday to attend various programs.

She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur, on Monday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan stated.

On September 3, the President will address the 21st convocation of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) at Pune.

On the same day, she will grace the centenary year function of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai.

The President will inaugurate the Buddha Vihar at Udgir, Latur, on September 4.

She will also address a gathering of beneficiaries of ‘Shasan Aplya Dari’ and ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojna’ of the Maharashtra government at Udgir, the statement added. (Agencies)