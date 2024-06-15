President Murmu attends ‘Raja Parb’ celebrations at Rashtrapati Bhavan

NEW DELHI, Jun 14 : President Droupadi Murmu on Friday attended the Raja Parb celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here and witnessed different cultural performances.

“As part of the celebrations, swings decorated with flowers were set up. The swings, decorated with flowers and mango leaves are the main attraction of this festival. Mehndi artists were invited and Odia cuisine such as various types of pitha apart from sherbet and paan were arranged for the participants,” an official statement said.

This is the first occasion when the Raja Parb, an agriculture-based festival of Odisha, was celebrated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it added.

This celebration provided a unique glimpse of Odia culture and lifestyle to the participants, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu, who hails from Odisha, also witnessed the cultural performances which included “Raja geet and dance performances such as Mayurbhanj Chhau dance, Sambalpuri dance and Karma dance”.

The Raja Parb is one of the most celebrated festivals of Odisha.

The three-day-long agricultural festival is celebrated during the onset of monsoons. Women and children celebrate this festival with immense fervour. (PTI)