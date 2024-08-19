President Droupadi Murmu Calls For Women’s Safety On Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi, Aug 19: President Droupadi Murmu wished the people on the Raksha Bandhan, and also highlighted the importance of keeping women safe and respecting them.

“On the special day of Raksha Bandhan, I send my warm greetings and best wishes to everyone. This festival, which celebrates the love and trust between brothers and sisters, also teaches us to show care and respect to all sisters and daughters,” the President said in her message.

The President also said, “I hope that on this day, everyone promises to ensure the safety and respect of women in our society.” (AGENCIES)