Pregnant woman develops serious complications, airlifted from snow bound Gurez

BANDIPORA: Authorities in Bandipora on Saturday said it airlifted a pregnant woman, facing serious complications from snow bound Gurez Valley to Bandipora in a chopper.

On the diections of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad, a pregnant lady was airlifted from Gurez to Bandipora for immediate medical aid.

An official said that the district administration received an SOS from the family for evacuation of the patient, who was in advance stage of pregancy and developed some serious complications.

DC Bandipora immediately directed to arrange a special chopper to airlift the patient, he said.

Pertinently, Gurez Valley remained cut off from the rest of the Valley during winters due to heavy snowfall in the Valley.