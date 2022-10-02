Prashant Goyal posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, I&C

JAMMU, Oct 2: Prashant Goyal (IAS) has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government industries and commerce Department.

“Consequent upon the transfer of Mr. Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993) from Puducherry to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the interest of administration, the officer is hereby posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.