Prashant Goyal posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, I&C

“Consequent upon the transfer of Mr. Prashant Goyal, IAS (AGMUT:1993) from Puducherry to Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and in the interest of administration, the officer is hereby posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department.
