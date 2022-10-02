LG Sinha attends finale of month-long celebrations of 153rd Gandhi Jayanti held in schools across the UT

Shanti Yatra started from Anantnag & Jammu on 7th September culminates at SKICC

When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Bapu saw a ray of hope in Kashmir. We are determined to build the J&K of Bapu’s dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination: LG

Violence has no place in a civilized society. Truth and Non-Violence were the true powerful instrument of Bapu, says the LG

Misguided youth must shun the path of violence and join the mainstream: LG

LG urges people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to the nation building

Let us ensure that Gandhiji’s thoughts and wisdom of one nation one people enriches our diversity and strengthen our plural culture and follow his ideas to achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj and modern education rooted in our ancient values: LG

It should be the responsibility of the citizens to strive to translate Bapu’s ideals into action to create a society which is progressive, prosperous and contributes in building a strong & Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat: LG

LG releases eminent Scientist Prof Gautam Desiraju’s Book titled “Bharat: India 2.0”

Felicitates students who excelled in different activities and competitions during month-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations

LG presents NAAC grading Awards to Colleges; confers Swachh Vidyalaya Awards to best performing schools

Srinagar, October 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today attended the finale of month-long celebrations held in schools across the UT to mark the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, organized by the Department of School Education.

The Shanti Yatra which was started from Anantnag and Jammu on 7th September as part of the celebrations also culminated at the SKICC today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and also remembered former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary.

When the country was in a state of gloom in 1947, Pujya Bapu ji saw a ray of hope in Kashmir. We are determined to build the J&K of Bapu’s dreams empowering every section of the society without discrimination, said the Lt Governor.

Violence has no place in a civilized society. Truth and Non-Violence were the true powerful instruments of Bapu. I urge people to imbibe the timeless teachings of Bapu and contribute to nation building. Misguided youth must shun the path of violence and join the mainstream, the Lt Governor said.

Mahatma Gandhi has shown the way to change the world. And, this change has to start from every individual, the Lt Governor observed.

“Let us ensure that Gandhiji’s thoughts and wisdom of one nation one people enriches our diversity and strengthen our plural culture. We must follow his ideals to achieve the dream of Gram Swaraj and modern education rooted in our ancient values”, said the Lt Governor.

It should be the responsibility of the citizens to strive to translate Bapu’s ideals into action to create a society which is progressive, prosperous and contributes in building a strong and Aatm-Nirbhar Bharat, the Lt Governor further added.

Noting that Mahatma Gandhi does not belong to any religion, the Lt Governor said that all those who are politicizing Gandhiji’s favourite prayers need to understand that his ideals belong to the entire humanity.

The country under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is working on the mantra on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’ and spreading the message of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ & ‘Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti’ to the world, said the Lt Governor.

Following the ideals of Bapu, we are strengthening three-tier Panchayati Raj Institutions to make the villages Aatm-Nirbhar. Far-flung areas are witnessing unprecedented development, he added.

Education is another important aspect on which we are working with dedication and commitment. We are encouraging vocational training and developing schools as model education centers. Our focus is on nurturing scientific temper and curiosity in the children, the Lt Governor observed.

Jammu and Kashmir is making unparalleled progress in all sectors. The rights bestowed by the constitution have been extended to the deprived class and tribal community. We have made progress in the direction of empowering farmers, youth and women, the Lt Governor observed.

Later, the Lt Governor felicitated the students, and educational institutions that excelled in different activities and competitions including essay writing, speech competition, and quiz competitions during month-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

The Lt Governor also released eminent Scientist Prof Gautam Desiraju’s Book titled “Bharat: India 2.0” and appreciated the author for throwing light on the Constitution and the civilizational vision of India.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor lauded the efforts of students and teachers of School Education and Higher Education Departments for the successful conduct of month-long celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary said, Mahatma Gandhi is a living ideology of truth & non-violence and inspired the goal of making J&K: 2.0 which will have no place for fear, corruption, drug abuse and violence of any kind.

Rajiv Vora, noted Gandhian and Chairperson Swaraj Peeth Trust, spoke on the movements led by Mahatma Gandhi against the evils of the society.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Gautam R Desiraju, eminent Scientist and author gave an overview of the theme and content of his book. He also enlisted the steps for making India more prosperous and global power.

NAAC grading Awards were presented to the Colleges from across the UT, besides Swachh Vidyalaya Awards were conferred to the best performing schools.

Documentary on month-long celebrations of 153rd Gandhi Jayanti in educational institutions of the UT was also showcased.

Padam Shri SP Varma; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department; RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department; Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, School Education Department; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir; Vice Chancellors of various Universities, besides senior officials; Principals of schools & colleges; students, teachers, youth and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present on the occasion. Educational Institutions from across the UT were connected through virtual mode.