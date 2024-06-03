Prajapati Sabha pays tribute to Mahatma Sant Ram BA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: On the eve of 36th Death Anniversary of Mahatma Sant Ram BA, J&K Prajapati (Kumhar) Sabha organised a program under the chairmanship of its President, Ayodhya Kumar Manawa.

Mahavir Shastri, Gen Secy, Akhil Bhartiya Prajapati Sangh, New Delhi was chief guest on the occasion while Kewal Fotra (President Sain Sabha) and Sham Lal Bassan (Gen Secy Ravidas Sabha Bahu) were guests of honour.

On the occasion, rich tribute were paid to Sant Ram BA, a great social reformer, revolutionary writer and founder of “Jaat Paat Todak Mandal’. A booklet on the life history along with note books were distributed to the participating students.

After paying tribute to Sant Ram BA, Ayodhya Kumar said that despite being born into a Kumhar family, a socially disadvantaged community in the Hoshiyarpur district of Punjab, his family was affluent enough to shield him from the grip of caste-based discrimination.

Other speakers threw light on local issues of OBC community. Manga Ram spoke on the preamble of Indian Constitution and appealed people to safeguard the same. Kewal Krishan Fotra spoke on the issue of Rural Tag to four of the OBC castes i.e Barber, Kumhar, Washermen and Teli and appealed to the Govt of India for early updation of central OBC list. Bansi Lal Choudhary, Convener OBC Mahasabha reiterated the demand of removal of General Castes from OBC list of the J&K UT. He said addition of Gen castes like West Pak Refugees is illogical and illegal.

Balwant Kataria, Gen Secretary All India OBC Federation said that recently announced 8 percent reservation to 41 castes of OBCS in J&K is arbitrary and illogical. It should be fixed at 27 percent because population of OBCs in J&K is 30 percent .

The stage was managed by Master Ramesh Kumar Prajapati from Bishnah. Office bearers of the Sabha, like Madan Lal Baldotra, Jeet Singh Sangotra, GR Dafara, Krishan Lal Dafara, Ashok Kumar Baldotra & Master Kartar Singh, Vijay Kumar, Dr Arjeet, Punu Ram and others participated in this function.

Teachers and students from Savitribai Modern Public School; R D Thapa, Mohd Shabir Sambyal from J&K Dhobi Welfare Committee, Raj Chalotra from Vishwakarma Sabha, Ambedkar Sangthan Bishnah, Joginder Angotra from Shree Vishwakarma Library New Plot, Raj Kumar & Darshan Kumar from Sansi Samaj also attended the function.