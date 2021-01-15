Prabhas’ upcoming film ‘Salaar’ launched

HYDERABAD: South star Prabhas’ upcoming film “Salaar” with “KGF” fame director Prashanth Neel went on floors here on Friday.

Billed as a pan India project, produced by Hombale Films, the movie will see the “Baahubali” star play a violent character.

The film was launched with small mahurat ceremony that was attended by “KGF” actor Yash, Karnataka Deputy CM Dr Ashwathnarayan CN and the crew.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films said “Salaar” will be produced in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously. (AGENCIES)