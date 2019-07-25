Prabhas shares all-new action-packed poster of ‘Saaho’

NEW DELHI: Superstar Prabhas on Thursday shared an action-packed poster of ‘Saaho’ with Shraddha Kapoor showing her shooting skills.

The movie is cited to be one of the biggest action film of the year.

The superstar called out to his darlings and shared, “Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saaho coming on 30th August !#SaahoOnAugust30″.

Shraddha tweeted,”Breathtaking action like you’ve never seen before! Witness India’s biggest action thriller this August. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019#Prabhas #Sujeeth”.

T Series said,”Buckle up! We’re coming to you on 30th Aug. #Saaho releasing worldwide on 30.08.2019! #30thAugWithSaaho”.

The poster has broken glasses and bullets being fired from both ends. Prabhas and Shraddha look all set to take down a whole army of policemen. The poster will send chills down the fans even with a glimpse.

With a power punch like that loaded with new action sequences with every frame, Saaho sure is the movie to look out for. While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor.

‘Saaho’ is one of the biggest films which has been made on a massive scale, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others- all the more reasons why the delay does deter the spirit of the audience who are looking forward to the release.

‘Saaho’ is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30.

