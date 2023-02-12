Praadis Education rolls out ‘Mind Maps’ feature

NEW DELHI, Feb 12: (PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD): Praadis Education , a virtual learning platform rendering services to learners from Nursery to12th since 2017, has launched a fresh feature called ‘Mind Maps’. So far, the learners enjoyed smart classes, 2D, 3D animation videos, VFx, and Live classes by the subject experts from this institute. Now, this added feature is all set for student use. But, what actually is this new feature? Let’s understand. As soon as we think of a word, an image pops up in our minds. These images are what make us remember almost everything around us. Hence, mind mapping is a technique that helps you visualize your thoughts and communicate them to others.

Educationally speaking, a mind map is a diagram used to visually organize information into a hierarchy, showing relationships among pieces of the whole. It is often created around a single concept, drawn as an image in the center of a blank page, to which associated representations of ideas such as images, words and parts of words are added. In other words, mind mapping links imagination with structures and images through a variety of connections. Within this aspect, it is a tool that increases success in education and contributes to meaningful learning. Thanks to today’s technology and computers, it has become a trouble-free process to review, update and store these, which makes creating visually more appealing mind maps possible. Our subject-matter experts have noted that by applying mind-mapping techniques at different instructional levels, they are receiving positive educational outputs, especially in subjects such as science, social sciences, mathematics and instructional technologies. Also, the analysis of student/parent feedback from recent parent-teacher meet suggests that these mind maps assist their children to eliminate complexity, misconceptions and facilitate learning and reinforcement.

Some of the other ways in which mind mapping can be truly beneficial is for organizing, note-taking, problem-solving, decision-making, revising and clarifying topics that one wishes to retain in mind for long. With these aforementioned characteristics, it comes out as a great strategy for students and a vital tool in memory enhancement and creative thinking. Besides that, it is emerging as a technique for enhancing high-order thinking skills such as planning, reasoning, reflection, analysis, summarization and evaluation in students.

Praadis Education is elated to share its latest update with students and can’t wait for them to try and make the most of it. If you aren’t already a part of the Praadis community, the Praadis Education App is available on Google Play Store for download.

This story is provided by PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD . ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. ( ANI/PRAADIS TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD )