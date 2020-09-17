PPEU demands insurance cover at par with frontline workers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Provincial Power Employees Union (PPEU) held protest here today and demanded insurance cover at par with frontline workers.

While expressing grief over the demise of PDD employees due to Coronavirus while performing their duties of maintaining uninterrupted power supply, PPEU led by its General Secretary Ajaz Kazmi held protest at Green Belt park here today.

The protestors said that they are working on frontline in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and need to be covered under insurance like health and sanitization workers viz police department officers/officials.

The protesting employees said that there are 462 daily wagers, whose salary is not being drawn as their record has not been updated by the Administration in the NIC portal leading to suffering to them.

They said that the Government needs to treat the power sector employees fairly as they are maintaining power 24×7 in all the areas irrespective of whether it is a Red or Green Zone.

“Electricity of all hospitals, COVID care centres, quarantine centres and all residential areas are being manned in all circumstances. It is hard to imagine any service without electricity and work of power employees has been recognized by the society in the time of crisis”, the protestors said.

General Secretary of the Union Ajaz Qazmi appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to intervene and take notice of the aforesaid loss of life and issue instruction for giving compensation to the family of the deceased. They also demanded bringing of employees of PDD under insurance cover.

Among others present were Shakti Gupta, Chairman, Sanjeev Bali, President, Ajaz Kazmi, General Secretary, Manjeet Singh, Deep Mehra, etc.