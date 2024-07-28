PP arrests two with Rs 1 cr cash

CHANDIGARH, July 28:

The Punjab Police on Sunday said it has busted an international drug network with the arrest of two people and also recovered over Rs 1 crore cash from them in Amritsar.

The accused were operatives of two foreign-based top drug smugglers Gurjant Singh alias Bholu and Kinderbir Singh alias Sunny Dyal, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here.

Those arrested have been identified as Dilbag Singh and Kamaldeep Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district.

Apart from seizing cash, police have also recovered a money counting machine and two mobile phones from the possession.

DGP Yadav said that the Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar received inputs that foreign-based drug smugglers Bholu and Sunny Dyal are running an organised crime syndicate involved in drug trafficking and illegal weapons distribution across the state and have tasked their operatives to collect the drug money and send them using Hawala route.

He said in an intelligence-based operation, police teams arrested two of their operatives identified as Dilbag and Kamaldeep from a rented accommodation at Fatehgarh Churian Road, Amritsar.

The DGP said preliminary investigations revealed that both the arrested persons were in constant touch with both Bholu and Sunny Dyal via encrypted social media platforms and they were to send the cash worth over Rs 1 crore to them using the Hawala route.

Bholu and Sunny Dyal have been facing several criminal cases due to their involvement in criminal activities, he said, while adding that further investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case. (PTI)