Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 16: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Channi Tana, Rajpura, BOP and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Rajbagh, Barnoti, Budhi, Marheen, Paharpur, Channi, Chandwan, Hariachak, Industrial Units-TK Paper Mill, Superior Polymers, Kargil Steel and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 7 am to 12 noon.

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Likewise, the power supply to Phinter, Billawar, Mandi, Dewal, Pranalla, Sukrala, Macheedi, Bhaddu, Lahri Bathri and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chenani, Kud, Sud Mahadev, Dhuna, Latti and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to PTC, Battal Ballian, Sansoo, Mansar, Garhi, ITBP, Railway, MPH CPH, Pathi Panchery and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 19 from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Ramnagar, Chowki, Majouri, Basantgarh and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Manwal, Mansar, Battal, Majalta, Dhemma, Khoon MES, PHE and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 19 from 9 am to 4:30 pm.

Similarly, Hatli, Khanyara, Hote, Maroli, Mehtabpur, MES, Lakhanpur, Basantpur, Dhanore, Dhanna, Thein and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 18 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer O&M Circle-III JPDCL Batote has informed that the power supply to PTC Campus and SKPA Udhampur will remain affected on November 22 from 9 am to 3 pm.