Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Jai Road, Dhareja, Manthalla, Shrine of Vasuki Nag and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 21 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Premanagar, Thathri, Dhara, Changa, Gandoh, Bhatyas and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 21 from 7 am to 4 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Rajgarh, Chanderkote, Peerah and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 21 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Patnitop, Nathatop, Doordarshan, Airforce, Gandola and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 22 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to GMC Kathua will remain affected on June 21 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Barnoti, Rajbagh, Nanan, Budhi, Channi, Marheen, Paharpur, Chandwan, Hariachak, Industrial Units- TK Paper Mill, Superior Polymer, Kargil Steel Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 22 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Rajpura, Lalachack, Mawa, Sanoora, Badyal, Sujana, Badyal BSF and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 22 from 7 am to 12 noon.