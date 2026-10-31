Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 30: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Jakhole, Bakhta Palli, Nagri, Saidpur, Logate, IIDC Govindsar, Janglote, Logate Industry, MES Janglote, Barnoti, Rajbagh, Nanan, Budhi, Marheen, Channi, Paharpur, Chandwan, Haria Chak, Industrial Units- TK Paper Mills and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 01 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Gho Rakhwalan, Vijaypur and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 01 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Upper Thathri, Main Market, Masjid Mohalla, Fiksoo, Drangam and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 31 and November 01 from 9 am to 3 pm.