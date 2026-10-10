Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Ashok Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 8 am to 9 am.

The power supply to Kalika, Chak, Mansar, Sunari, Hartaryan, Kalta, Jib Ashram and adjoining areas will also remain affected on October 10 from 9 am to 3 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to R.S Pura, Gadigarh, Biaspur, Miransahib, Kullian, Purana Pind, Salehar, GSS Chatha and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 6 am to 11 am.

The power supply to Premnagar, Thathri, Dhara, Changa, Gandoh, Bhatyas, Kilhotran and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Kaluchack, Birpur Complex and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10 from 6 am to 11 am.

However, the Superintending Engineer O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Waseer, Kuleed, Panditgam, Sangram Bhatta, Tund and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 12, 14 and 16 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Parna, Watsar and its adjoining areas will remain affected on October 10, 12, 14 and 16 from 9 am to 3 pm.