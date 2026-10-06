Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Pallanwala, Panjtoot, Dhakode and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 07 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Keerian, Gandyal, Keerian Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 07 from 9 am to 2 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to Bajalta and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 08 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Nanan, Barnoti, Rajbagh, Budhi, Marheen, Paharpur, Channi, Chandwan, Hariachak, Industrial Units- TK Paper Mills, Superior Polymer, Kargil Steel and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 07 from 7 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to 33 KV Mahanpur-Basohli Line will remain affected on October 07 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chan, Arorian, Rajbagh, Tandyari, Chandwan, Seswan and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 07 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Surara, Saida, Kootah, Nichla, Chan Morian and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 07 from 8 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Nagrota, Sainik School, Kattal Battal, Nadore, Nariana and adjoining areas will remain affected on October 08 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer O&M Circle-III JPDCL Batote has informed that the power supply to Shanni Mari-III, DITE-I, DITE-II, Panasa, Seela, Lower Seela, Mahadev Chowk, Sarangdhar, Ser Sundwan, Banjal Bakkal, Sujandhar, Nai Basti, Saman Khada, Fandhar and Blada will remain affected from October 06 to October 10, 2026 from 7 am to 12 noon. (On daily basis)

Similarly, the power supply to Tehsil Office, Ranga Mohalla, Chandi Board, Near Durga Temple Panthal Road Bhemni Town, Annapurna Ashram, Animal Husbandry, Shiv Mandir Railway Station, Aarilya Padyal, Bhemni, Counter No. 1, PHE Tubewell, Panthal Pass will remain affected from October 06 to October 10, 2026 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Zero Marh Talwara, Mallaid Gan mode, Gan near Shiv Mandir, Kolsar, Jadd, Kheral, Talwara, Lehar Chai Wala, Pouni Bazar, Sungal-II, Pouni Upper Bazar, Pouni Bazar New will remain affected from October 06 to October 10, 2026 from 6 am to 3 pm.