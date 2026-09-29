Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Fatehpur, Atti, Saaj, Bhatian, Planger, Bada Khana, Behrot, Shadra Sharif, Thanamandi, Azamtabad, Manyal, Mangota, Bhangai and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 29 from 8 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chowadhi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 29 from 6 am to 12 noon.

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Likewise, the power supply to Transport Nagar, Narwal, Railway Colony, Upper Chowadi, Part of Channi Himmat, Malik Market, Matto Colony and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 29 from 5 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bathindi, Sunjwan and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 29 from 5 am to 5:30 am and 9:30 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Basohli, Martha, Nagrota, Saman, Jandrota, Bhoond, Mashka, Sanshar, Duggan, Bani, Bhandar, Chalog, Dhaggar and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 30 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Kaluchack, Birpur Complex and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 29 from 7 am to 10:30 am.