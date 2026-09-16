Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Chowki, Tentha, Majouri, Basantgarh and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 16 and 17 from 8 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chenani, Kud, Sudhmahadev, Latti, Dhuna and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 16 from 8 am to 2 pm.

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Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Sarore Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 16 from 11 am to 1 pm.