Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU June 7: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that the power supply to Jogpur, Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 09 from 5 am to 8 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Old Vijaypur, Vijaypur, Vijaypur Industry and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 09 from 5 am to 8 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Bainglad, Basantar, Raipur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 08 from 5 am to 9 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Kangwala and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 09 and 12 from 5 am to 9 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Raipur and adjoining areas will remain affected on June 08 and 10 from 5 am to 9 am.