Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Sector 1, 2 & 3 of Trikuta Nagar and Extension 1, 2, 3 & 4 of adjoining areas will remain affected on August 30 from 6:30 am to 10:30 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Bakshi Nagar, Rehari, Sarwal, Bone & Joint Hospital, Cancer Hospital and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 30 from 8 am to 1 pm. (During the shutdown period Power supply to Medical R/Stn shall be fed from R/Stn New Sectt for ensuring on-interrupted power supply to GMC Jammu. Further Super Speciality Hospital should be fed from New Sectt Station through S-5 1l KV feeder.

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Likewise, areas fed from Grid Stations-Sidhra, Janipur, Jhajjar Kotli, Akhnoor, Kalakote and Gladni (on rotational basis) depending upon time load conditions will remain affected on August 31 and September 01 from 9 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Chiralla and its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 30 and 31 from 8 am to 3 pm.