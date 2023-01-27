Potential for South Africa to partner with India in space exploration: Consul General Mahesh Kumar

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27: There is potential for South Africa to partner with India in space exploration, newly-appointed Consul General Mahesh Kumar said at a Republic Day reception here.

He said India and South Africa were exploring a number of areas of joint cooperation, including science and technology and education.

“The programme to carry Indian astronauts into space is under progress. This will be India’s maiden space flight. We are ready to explore cooperation with South Africa in this field,” said Kumar on Thursday as he shared some of the successes of India over the past 73 years.

“Since independence, we have faced challenges of poverty and illiteracy, but have been successful in transforming our country into a confident nation on the strength of our diversity,” Kumar, who took office last week, said.

Several companies were looking at India as an investment destination, including some from South Africa, he added.

“We acknowledge that the current mutual investment from South Africa is at less than the potential that we have. We are ready to welcome more investment from South Africa into India and are willing to address concerns of South African businesses,” he said, pledging the support of the High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulates in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

“We are grateful to the South African government for opening the doors to many Indian businesses here. Indian investments in diverse sectors of the South Africa economy have created thousands of local jobs, wealth and opportunities for local businesses.

“Indian businesses here are pursuing a multi-dimensional approach with a long-term vision for growth in South Africa with South Africa. It is very different from the short-term focused approach of some others,” Kumar said, without naming any other countries.

The diplomat said India was among one of the largest trade partners of South Africa.

“Our focus is to increase the trade base and diversify the commodities of trade. We would like to see more trade between our countries in the services sector also,” he said.

“Our trade and investment are shaped and sustained by the unique ties that exist between India and South Africa. These ties were forged during South Africa’s struggle against the apartheid regime.

“Indian people joined hands with you in your struggle. The Indian Government was an outspoken critic of the apartheid government, refusing to even maintain diplomatic relations with them,” he said.

Kumar recalled how Nelson Mandela, who became South Africa’s first democratically-elected president in 1994 after spending 27 years as a political prisoner, was revered in India.

“He was awarded the Mahatma Gandhi Peace Prize and Bharat Ratna, the highest award in India,” Kumar said.

Kumar said India and South Africa are also cooperating on international platforms to increase the voice of the global south.

“The two countries are closely cooperating to raise the voice of the global south in international politics. Together we have the potential to become the anchors of world peace and global prosperity,” he concluded. (PTI)