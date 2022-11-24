Postmaster General calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Nov 24: Col. Vinod Kumar, Postmaster General, Jammu Region, holding the charge of Chief Postmaster General J&K and Ladakh, met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Postmaster General briefed the Lt Governor about the functioning of the Department of Posts, J&K Circle and the steps being taken to make the services effective and efficient.

He further apprised the Lt Governor about the services being provided under the India Post Payments Bank and the release of special postal covers by the Department of Posts dedicated to the traditional crafts, personalities, unique flora & fauna.

The Lt Governor stressed upon the need to take all requisite measures to improve the postal services in J&K, with special focus on far flung and remote areas, to benefit the people at large.