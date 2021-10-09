Post abolition of Article 370 people of J&k become equal partners in development process: Naqvi

New Delhi, Oct 9: Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that with the abolition of Article 370 people of Jammu and Kashmir have become equal partners in the development process.

The Union Minister made these remarks after completing his visit to the Union Territory recently.

He visited the valley on Thursday as a part of an outreach programme to get the ground report of the development projects, which have been undertaken by the Central government.

Talking to Twitter, the minister said, ?People of Jammu-Kashmir have also become equal partners in the mainstream development process after the abolition of Article 370. Trust among the common people on PM Shri @narendramodi Ji led Government’s development works is crystal clear. #Budgam,? he said.

On Thursday, Naqvi said, After the abolition of the Article 370, rights of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Leh-Kargil regarding trade, agriculture, employment, culture, land has been provided absolute Constitutional protection and safe-guard,.

Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh has been moving forward on the path of inclusive development by demolishing the web of the dynasty, he said.

During his visit, the Union Minister inaugurated T20 Tourist Accommodation and parking area at Doodhpathri in Budgam.

He also laid the foundation stone of District Veterinary Hospital at Budgam and met with senior administrative officials to review various development projects. (AGENCIES)