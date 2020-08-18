Positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03pc to 7.72pc: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Health Ministry on Tuesday said the positivity rate of COVID-19 has come down from 10.03 per cent to 7.72 per cent despite sustained level of testing.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan gave five major highlights of the past week.

“An important part is recovered patients are nearly 20 lakh which is 2.93 times of active cases,” Bhushan said.

The total number of active cases is 6,73,166, while the total number of recovered cases is 19,77,779, he said.

“In the first week of April, the recovery rate was around 7.35 per cent and presently it has increased to 73.18 per cent,” he said. (AGENCIES)