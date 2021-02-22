Positive case of avian influenza found in Dooru Anantnag

ANANTNAG: A case of H5N8 (Avian influenza) popularly known as bird flu has been reported from Arbal area of Dooru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district following which a rapid response team was constituted.

Officials said that ten days ago few crows were found dead in Arbal after which their sample was taken, which has now been found positive.

They said that soon after the confirmation of the case, a rapid response team was deployed in the area.

The officials said that SOPs are being adopted fully by the rapid response team, besides that demarcation of the infected zone and surveillance zone along with disinfection of the area is also being done.

They added that officials have been directed to survey and collect samples of the poultry including backyard and commercial poultry farms.

It is pertinent to mention that cases of avian influenza were found at various places in J&K among migratory birds and crows, however, cases of avian influenza among domestic birds were found so far in Udhampur only.