‘Popularity Papers’ to get TV adaptation

Los Angeles, Feb 25: Young adult book series “Popularity Papers” will be getting a TV adaptation.

According to Variety, Corus Media-backed Aircraft Picutres is producing the project along with WexWorks Media.

The original book series tells the story of two best friends — Lydia Goldblatt and Julie Graham-Chang — who are on a mission to crack the popularity code and dismantle the social construct for middle-schoolers everywhere. Using the scientific method, the girls conduct social experiments on their peers with hilarious results.

The single-camera live-action comedy series will air on youth-centric Canadian channel YTV.

Vivian Lin is attached as the showrunner and has also co-created the television series with Amanda Brook Perrin.

Matthew Wexler of WexWorks Media, Amelia Johnson of BBC Studios as well as Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen of Aircraft Pictures will executive produce. (PTI)