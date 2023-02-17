Poor Won’t Be Touched During Ongoing Encroachment Drive In Kashmir: Bidhuri

SRINAGAR, Feb 17: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Friday reiterated that no poor person would be touched during the ongoing land encroachment drive.

Talking to mediapersons in Srinagar, Bidhuri who took over as the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir from P K Pole recently said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has categorically made it clear that the land encroachment drive is for a particular set of people and no poor people would be touched during the drive.

“There should not be any misconception or misunderstanding what the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said”, he added.

He said protecting state land is the administration’s duty.

Anger has been brewing across Jammu and Kashmir over the ongoing demolition drive. A Few days ago parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown against the drive.

“I want to convey through the media to the people that the land being recovered would be used only for the people living here”, Bidhuri said and added “I would like to assure all that no poor person would be touched during the anti-encroachment drive”.

Regarding preparations underway for the upcoming G-20 meeting to be held in Srinagar, he said necessary works are on at various places and all arrangements would be made before the schedule time.

He said a little bit of inconvenience has to be borne by the people because of the ongoing construction work at various places in the city.

“Let all the construction works complete and the G-20 summit would also be held satisfactorily”, he assured.

He urged the people to use online services of the government for the sake of transparency.