Poor response creates hurdles in opening of more Jan Aushadhi Kendras in J&K UT

Health Deptt unlikely to meet target of 1000 fixed by CS

Even revised guidelines fail to attract much participation

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Feb 9: Poor response from the entrepreneurs and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) is creating hurdles in the opening of more Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadi Kendras in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and due to the prevailing situation the Health Department is unlikely to meet the target of opening 1000 such Kendras by March this year fixed by the Chief Secretary.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, while reviewing the flagship schemes of the Health and Medical Education Department on October 21, 2021 had laid emphasis on the availability of affordable and quality generic medicines across all the health care institutions in the Union Territory as an important public health objective.

He had issued directions for opening up of Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all 3500 Government hospitals in a time bound manner by utilizing the services of existing pharmacists in the Government health sector. Further, he had asked for opening of at least 1000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras before March 2022 through respective Block Medical Officers (BMOs).

Special emphasis must be given to promote awareness on the prices, availability and quality of generic medicines through dedicated Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns, Dr Mehta had further stated.

“However, not even one new Jan Aushadi Kendra has been opened in the Union Territory till date as such the Health Department is unlikely to meet the target of opening 1000 such Kendras”, official sources told EXCELSIOR. At present, there are only 120 Jan Aushadi Kendras in the Union Territory.

Holding poor response from the entrepreneurs and NGOs responsible for this, sources said that advertisements inviting applications for opening of Kendras were issued twice but till date the process has not yielded any positive result. “Keeping in view poor response, the Health Department is planning to open only 115 more Kendras but no time-frame can be fixed for the same”, they added.

When contacted, an officer of the Health Department, while wishing anonymity, said, “we have conveyed to the Government that it is not possible to open 1000 new Kendras and department will try to establish at least 115 within next few months for which sites in the Government hospitals have already been identified”.

Even the Health Department had revised the guidelines for opening of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the month of November last year but despite that it has failed to establish Kendras as desired by the Government.

As per these guidelines, reputed NGOs/ Societies/ Trusts/ Partnerships and Private Individuals are eligible for setting up Kendras and individuals should be domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir. The Kendras can also be established in Government Health Institutions under the supervision of the Medical Superintendent/Block Medical Officer concerned of the hospital.

“The services of Government pharmacists can also be utilized in such cases on deputation/ attachment basis and a Pharmacist registered with the Pharmacy Council of J&K and doctors and registered medical practitioners are eligible to apply. However, for operating the Kendras services of a Pharmacist registered with the Pharmacy Council of J&K are mandatory”, the guidelines said.

The objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras are to ensure access to quality medicines for all sections of the population especially the poor and deprived one, create awareness about generic medicines through education and publicity to counter the perception that quality is synonymous with high price only and generate employment by engaging individual entrepreneurs.

“If need arises the Government should further relax the conditions so that adequate number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened as early as possible especially in the light of the fact that these Kendras will also generate employment opportunities”, sources stressed.