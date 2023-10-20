Poonch Narco Terror Case | J&K SIA Team Arrests Absconding Key Accused From HP

JAMMU, Oct 20: In a major breakthrough, the team of State Investigation Agency (SIA) have arrested the accused absconding in May 30 narco smuggling case from Mandi District of neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh.

The SIA official said that the key accused person Mohamnad Iqbal wanted in Narco terror FIR 69/23 PS Poonch has been arrested by SIA in Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh, adding he said, “on May 30, 2023, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border fence at Poonch,” he said.

The accused persons were intercepted by the Army upon which there was an exchange of fire in which one soldier and one terrorist had sustained injuries. The accused were immediately apprehended with war like stores of arms, ammunition, IEDs and Heroin and on July 6, 2023 the case was transferred for investigation to SIA Jammu.

“Upon investigation it was revealed that from the group of four persons, one person identified as Mohammad Iqbal, resident of Karmara, Poonch had absconded from the spot and upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that he was hiding in Mandi District, Himachal Pradesh where a team of SIA led by Inspector Lakhvir was dispatched and accused was apprehended, he said.

Notably, on August 19, the handler of the group – Mohammad Javed who was also absconding, was arrested by SIA Jammu in an operation in Delhi which further led to the arrest of another co conspirator Mohammad Liyaqat on August 25, 2023 by SIA Jammu from Poonch.

Investigation has revealed the role of handlers operating this narco-terror module from foreign countries. So far, six arrests have been made in the case and forward and backward linkages of the narco terror module are being established, he added.

Further investigation into aspects of cross border operation of this narco terror syndicate which is found smuggling arms, explosives and narcotics consignments across the border is ongoing at SIA Jammu, so also aspects of amassing disproportionate wealth in short periods of time as is seen in the instant case is being investigated, said an official.

Team of SIA involved in the arrest was under overall supervision of DySP Rafiq Manhas with Inspector Lakhvir, Inspector Vinod, ASI Deepak Bhat, KC Kanhaya Lal, SgCt Gurjeet Singh and SgCt Susheel Kumar.