Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 22: Historic Poonch Link-up Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotism in Poonch today

November 22 marks the 79th commemoration of the historic military link-up of Poonch with the rest of the country. On this historic day in 1948, the Indian Army, under the legendary military commander Brigadier Pritam Singh, successfully lifted the prolonged siege of the strategically important border town of Poonch. Despite hunger, disease, starvation and repeated enemy offensives, the indomitable spirit and unwavering determination of the people of Poonch remained unshaken.

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Fighting shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army, the people of Poonch overcame tremendous hardships and emerged victorious against all odds. The reconstruction of the Poonch airstrip by thousands of civilians and the establishment of a vital air bridge by the Indian Air Force sustained the besieged garrison and civilian population. The historic link-up on 22 November 1948 remains an enduring symbol of valour, sacrifice, resilience and the unbreakable bond between the Indian Army and the people of Poonch.

Commemorating this glorious legacy, the City witnessed a series of community-centric, humanitarian, cultural and sporting initiatives, reflecting the deep-rooted bond between the Army and the locals. The month-long celebrations included medical camps, drug awareness programmes, ration distribution drives, tree plantation activities, talent hunts and cultural events, drawing enthusiastic participation from all sections of society. Major highlights included the Poonch Hockey League 2026, and the artificial limb fitment camp organised by Pritam Spiritual Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Army.

Major General, Manoj Kumar Ruria, General Officer Commanding, 25 Infantry Division (Ace of Spades Division), graced the celebrations. He appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the people of Poonch and commended their unwavering courage, resilience and patriotism, particularly during challenging times, including Operation Sindoor.