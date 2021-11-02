Poonch Encounter: J&K Police Arrests Terrorist Operator Yasir During Anti-terror Operation

JAMMU, Nov 2: In the latest development from Jammu and Kashmir, the police have arrested terror operator Yasir in connection with the ongoing Poonch encounter. Yasir is a resident of Bhata Dhurian village of Poonch. The Poonch encounter has now moved into the 23rd day.

The terror coordinator was coordinating with Lashkar terrorist Zia Mustafa, who was running a recruitment and infiltration module from Kot Bhalwal Central jail. Zia Mustafa got killed last month when he was taken to a terrorist hideout area in Bhata Durian for identification. Mustafa was caught amidst the heavy firing and forces were not able to extract him.

The police had apprehended five to six people a few days back. During their interrogation, the security forces learnt that Yasir was acting on behalf of the terror outfits and thus arrested the operator. According to security forces, Yasir had contact with Lashkar handlers in Pakistan as well as terrorist Zia Mustafa. The security forces will now interrogate Yasir to further break down on other terrorists operating from the region. (AGENCIES)