Security forces defuse 2 suspected box-type IEDs in J&K’s Poonch

POONCH, Oct 22: Security forces on Friday detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. They said the two small boxes were detected in Bhata Durian Forest during a joint search operation by the army and police.

The boxes were suspected to be IEDs and were destroyed in-situ, they said.

This is a third instance of IEDs being detected by troops in J&K since Thursday.

An army patrol Thursday had detected and defused an IED fitted in the branch of a tree in the forest area of Sawalkot in Ratangir ridge and later defused it. Before that security forces had defused an IED in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)