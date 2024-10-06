Poll results of one state can’t be referendum for other elections: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

VARANASI, Oct 6: Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said election results of one state cannot be termed a “referendum” for other polls.

His remarks came after several exit polls on Saturday predicted Congress returning to power in Haryana, and a hung assembly in Jammu and Kashmir with an edge to the Congress-National Conference alliance. The results of the two assembly elections will be out on October 8.

After attending a BJP membership drive event here, Naqvi told reporters that his party has won three consecutive Lok Sabha polls and various state elections with a thumping majority.

“Each election result is a lesson for us. The BJP moves forward with a commitment to success… Election results of one state cannot be termed a referendum for other polls,” he said when asked about the exit poll results.

Stating that the BJP believes glamour of victory and grace in defeat are parts of democracy, Naqvi said, “Instead of becoming demoralised after a defeat, the party believes in working hard for the next election. That’s the reason the BJP increased its tally from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha polls to close to 300 seats in 2014.”

Pointing out that one election or the other takes place in India every two-three months, Naqvi said, “‘One nation, one election’ is a path-breaking reform which is the need of the hour. It will further strengthen the electoral process in the country.”

The BJP leader also urged all the political parties to leave behind their prejudiced mindset and accept this important electoral reform with an open mind. (PTI)