Political leaders condole demise of Indian cinema’s icon Dilip Kumar

NEW DELHI : After hearing about the demise of legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, several members from the political fraternity, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their condolences on social media.

“Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans,” a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dilip Kumar was 98 when he breathed his last on Wednesday morning at Mumbai’s PD Hinduja Hospital. He was admitted on June 30 after he complained of breathlessness.

Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, too, paid his heartfelt condolences.

“Deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran actor and former Rajya Sabha member. In the death of Shri Dilip Kumar, the world of cinema has lost one of the greatest Indian actors,” he said, expressing grief over the iconic star’s demise.

“The natural actor is universally seen as an institution in himself and credited with bringing method acting to Indian cinema,” Venkaiah Naidu condoled.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dilip Kumar ji. His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come,” Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled meeting Dilip Kumar many years ago.

“I had met Dilip Kumar ji in person when I went to Mumbai to present the Padma Vibhushan to him. It was a special moment for me to interact with the legendary actor,” he tweeted.

“His demise is monumental loss to the Indian cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans,” he added.

Rajnath Singh further said, “Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry. His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise.”

Punjab’s Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also mourned the demise of Dilip Kumar.

“Deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of the legend of the Indian film industry, Dilip Kumar Ji. It truly marks the end of an era. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with family, friends and his fans across the world,” Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Paying respect to the late star Dilip Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, took to Twitter and wrote, “The passing away of famous Hindi film actor Dilip Kumar is the end of an era in Bollywood. His acting was like a university in the art world.”

Dilip Kumar is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu. (Agency)