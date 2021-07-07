New Delhi: The meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, scheduled for Wednesday morning, have been cancelled, officials said.
Cabinet meetings are usually held on Wednesdays.
The meetings were scheduled to take place at 11 am, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to effect the first reshuffle in his Council of Ministers since he assumed charge for a second term
CCEA, Union Cabinet meetings scheduled for today stand cancelled
