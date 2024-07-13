Political leaders claim house arrest on July 13 day

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Administration today foiled the plans of mainstream political parties, to pay homage to the 22 Kashmiri people killed by the army of a Dogra ruler on this day in 1931, by preventing them from taking out marches and putting them under house arrest.

Several political leaders, including PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, claimed authorities have put them under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the ‘martyrs’ graveyard’ to pay homage.

The NC vice president Omar Abdullah said that he was not allowed to come out of his house to pay homage to those killed.

“Another 13th of July, Martyr’s Day, another round of locked gates and police excesses to stop people from paying homage to those who sacrificed their lives to establish a just, fair, and democratic regime in J&K,” he said.

The PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti, said that the gates of her house were locked up yet again to prevent her from visiting the graveyard, an enduring symbol of Kashmir’s resistance and resilience against authoritarianism, oppression, and injustice.

The Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone said that for no reason he kept under house arrest. “I really fail to understand what the administration gets from stopping people from going to the martyrs graveyard. People have a right to choose their heroes. And the martyrs are heroes for the people of Kashmir,” he posted on X.

Srinagar MP, Syed Agha Ruhulla, said that the moral compass of this supposed democratic nation has gone so much wrong under this BJP regime, that it is now scared of the (July 13) martyrs in graves who gave their lives in the struggle against the ruthless monarchy and autocracy.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leaders were also stopped from visiting the graveyard. The party started a march led by party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari from Sheikh Bagh Srinagar, however police stopped the march and prevented leaders from proceeding towards Mazar-e-Shuhada.