Policewomen-An epitome of strength and resilience

A Policewoman is typecast as someone who is supposed to deal with the crimes against women, tackle minor law and order problems and bring general gender sensitivity. It is widely believed that Policewomen are not supposed to deal with the mainstream of varied experiences in policing in the male dominated profession of Police. No wonder it is common to hear the Police being described as Policemen-as if women in the police do not exist at all. But over the years this myth of “Soft Image” of Policewomen has been busted by thousands of women personnel working across the length and breadth of this country in different theatres of core policing. The women in J&K Police have proved their mettle in counter insurgency operations, investigation of crime, deft handling of law and order situations with fortitude and policy formulation at higher level. By dint of hard work and sincerity, they have achieved greater appreciation and respect from the society.

In 2009, Government of India fixed the target of 33% of Women’s representation in the Police. Since then Central and many State Governments have made some conscientious endeavours in increasing the representation of women in Police. Inspite of these efforts women constitute only 10% of the Police forces in the country. Bihar Police has the highest share of women personnel at 25.3%, followed by Himachal Pradesh with 19.15%, Chandigarh with 18.78% and Tamil Nadu Police with 18.5% women personnel. The representation of women in J&K Police is just 3.33%, lowest in the country. Moreover, there are fewer women at officer level particularly at the Gazetted ranks.

Out of the total strength of 80,348, the representation of women in Jammu & Kashmir Police is just 2678 which include 51 Gazetted Officers, 145 Non Gazetted Officers and 2482 Other Ranks deployed in various Police stations, Armed Battalions and Traffic Police. India Reserve Police (IRP) 15th Battalion is the only women battalion in Jammu & Kashmir Police having a strength of 877, out of which 627 are women. I have the honour of commanding this battalion for the last one year. The strength of women police will increase substantially in the coming months as the recruitment for the two new women battalions for J&K, sanctioned by the Ministry of Home affairs is under process. An empirical study of the socio-economic background of the women personnel posted in IRP 15th Battalion, their strength and weaknesses in discharging their professional duties, their response to various challenges both at home and workplace makes a very interesting read. It shows their strength, character, courage and resilience in facing the challenges of life.

The women battalion which was raised in 2007 has been performing multifarious duties viz; handling law and order problems, traffic regulation, security of vital installations and protection of VIPs. Majority of the officials are from rural areas and have middle or low income family background. Right from the day these women officials get recruited in the Police, they not only perform their professional duties efficiently and efficaciously, but walk extra mile to ameliorate the condition of their families. Barely few months after receiving her first salary, the arduous journey of a Policewoman starts from helping out not only her parents, but also managing her own marriage expenses to helping in-laws and taking care of her children. She begins with the construction of one or two room set for her parents, then uses a substantial amount of money in solemnising her own marriage, further pitches in to help out her husband in raising a new home and also contributes substantially in the education of her children. By the time her children finish school, she is hardly left with any money to spend on herself. And to top it all, if she suffers from a disease or ailment, her miseries are further confounded. Although the career progression is assured at the organisational level, but at the personal level her responsibility in the family doesn’t change and keeps on adding with each passing day. In addition to meeting all the strenuous professional demands, a Policewoman never shuns away from performing different roles that of a daughter, wife, daughter-in-law and a mother, wherein she provides succour and solace to her family. Almost 80% women personnel have availed different kind of bank loans viz: housing loan, car loan, personal loan etc. for supporting their families. In the last 3 years, one third of these officials have drawn GP Funds worth more than Rs 12 Crores and a welfare loan of more than Rs 15 Lakhs has been availed by 27 Officials. Mostly this money is spent by the women officials for marriages, medical treatment, education of children and for daughters’ marriage. Although J&K Police has initiated lot of women specific welfare measures like creches, fitness centres, medicare facilities, welfare loans and relief, medical reimbursements and various kinds of leaves viz; maternity leave, child care leave, medical leave, miscarriage leave and earned leave, lot more needs to be done. In the evening of their career women officials suffer from various ailments like depression, hypertension, arthritis, osteoporosis and other deficiency related ailments. There is absolutely no intention to paint a grim picture of the Policewomen, but to portray the fighting spirit of a woman.

Majority of the women personnel who are married and live with their families either in Jammu city or rural areas balance their personal and professional life in such a way that they have to be on toes for almost 18 hours a day. As the daily deployment of Policewomen for various duties starts early morning, most of the officials who live in Akhnoor, Arnia or Grota areas have to leave their homes as early as 5 AM in the morning and after performing the day long duties they are able to reach back home only late in the evening only to start the “second shift” of attending their household chores. To manage both the responsibilities in time, one third of the officials have taken loan for purchasing their own vehicles, which include 179 two wheelers and 32 cars. The response from various Policewomen on being asked about their status in the family is very interesting and amazing. Both married and unmarried Policewomen stated that at the time of choosing a life partner there are lot of doubts and apprehensions in the mind of “Men” and their families to marry a Policewoman as certain taboos still exist in the society, but once they are married, the expectation from them is more than a “normal” wife /daughter in law. There is a good number of single mothers also who look after their children without compromising with their official assignments.

There is another important component of Policewomen known as “Followers” or “Tradeswomen” who work as cooks, electrician, plumber, janitor and laundress. Most of these women have been appointed in the Police Department on compassionate grounds. They used to be simple homemakers whose husband/father/brother were working in Police but due to their sudden death in harness (mostly martyred in anti-terrorist operations), they had no option left but to shoulder the complete responsibility of their families. 30 Followers of this unit who lost their dear ones have taken the charge of their families showing remarkable strength and survival spirit. There are many heart-warming success stories too, like this year son of a Follower joined Indian Navy as a Commissioned Officer, daughter of one Constable was selected as Sub Inspector in J&K Police and daughter of a Head Constable qualified NEET to get MBBS admission in GMC Kathua.

In these tough times of COVID-19 pandemic, the Policewomen exhibited exemplary strength, dedication and extreme sense of responsibility in discharging their official duties and emerged as frontline Corona warriors. It is pertinent to mention that 48 Policewomen survived Covid-19, while discharging their duties. Under vaccination drive Co-WIN, when most of the frontline warriors in Police have got the first shot of the vaccine, Policewomen cannot enjoy the same luxury as that of their male counterparts. No doubt a substantial number of Policewomen have been administered first dose, but still a good number remains unvaccinated due to unavoidable reasons such as pregnancy and lactating mothers.

It is high time not only to recognise and acknowledge the stupendous job performed by the Policewomen but there is a dire need to remove institutional barriers that hinder women’s growth within the service. Postings in the home districts for specified periods of time, proper childcare support systems, toilets at the place of deployment, adequate facilities and infrastructure specific to women need to be improved. The institutional changes embedded in principles of diversity, inclusion and equality of opportunities are also important. The image of policing associated with “masculinity” and “coercive force” has to be changed. The focus on Policing as a “Service” rather than a “Force” requires greater participation of women. I would like to conclude with a beautiful Urdu couplet of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal which aptly summarises the most sacred and sacrosanct institution of womanhood.

wujood-e-zan se hay tasveer-e-kainaat mein rang// Issi ke saaz se hay zindagi ka soz-e-darun

(It is the existence of the woman that gives the universe its colours. She is the leading instrument in the grand orchestra of life itself)

(The writer is 1999 Batch JKPS Officer presently serving as Commandant, IRP 15th Battalion, Jammu)

