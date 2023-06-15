Police’s SIU Attaches 26 Kanals Land Of Pakistan Based Militant In Kupwara

SRINAGAR, Jun 15: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday attached property of a militant operating from Pakistan in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Police said the land measuring 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas and belonging to Almas Rizwan Khan, a resident of Diver Lolab, who is operating from Pakistan was attached by the SIU Kupwara following investigation of an FIR.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and meticulous investigations in case FIR No.276/2022 of Police Station Kupwara registered under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A, 122, 123 IPC & 17, 18, 18-A, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of UA(P)A, the team of SIU Kupwara Police led to the identification and subsequent attachment of the terrorist’s property of land measuring 26 Kanals and 4 Marlas located at three different locations within the district at Diver Lolab,” a police statement said, adding this measure aims to disrupt his illicit network and restrict his ability to carry out further acts of terror.

Police said Almas Khan has been a persistent threat to peace and security of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since the time he exfiltrated to Pakistan in early 1990s.

“Earlier a member of TJI (Tehreek-i-Jehad-i-Islami) and now TRF (The Resistance Front), Almas’s strategic involvement in numerous acts of terror has caused immense suffering and loss of innocent lives in the valley in the past,” police said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police has been actively pursuing his acts to bring an end to his destructive activities.

Police said the attachment of the property serves as a strong message to militants and their supporters that their actions will not go unnoticed or unpunished.

“It underscores the unwavering commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Police to combating terrorism at its roots and dismantling its infrastructure,” they said.