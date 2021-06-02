Surrendered militant opens fire at policeman after snatching his rifle inside camp in J-K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR: A gunbattle broke out between a surrendered militant and police inside a camp in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir after the terrorist snatched a rifle from a policeman and opened fire at him, officials said.

The militant, identified as Mohammad Amin Malik, allegedly snatched the rifle of constable Amjid Khan and opened fire at him inside the camp of special operations group (SOG) in the Tral area of the south Kashmir district, the officials said.

The militant then hid himself inside the camp along with the snatched rifle, they said.

The officials said Khan was evacuated in an injured condition to a hospital in Srinagar.

Security forces tried to persuade the militant to surrender and even called his parents to make him lay down the arms, the officials.

However, he refused the offer and started firing towards the positions of the security forces, who retaliated, they added.

Earlier, Malik, a resident of Nagbal in the Tral area, had surrendered before security forces on May 30 along with a 12 bore rifle, the officials said. (AGENCY)