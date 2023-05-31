Police undertakes incineration of 1500 kg seized drugs

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, May 31: District Drug Destruction Committee, headed by SSP Udhampur, Dr Vinod Kumar, today destroyed narcotic and psychotropic substances seized in different cases.

The seized drugs were destroyed through incineration in M/s Anmol Healthcare Rakh Rara, Swankha Morh, Vijaypur, Samba. During incineration, 1380 kgs of poppy straw, 85 kgs of cannabis, 1 kg 200 grams heroin and 816 number of proxyvon capsules were duly destroyed following all the codal formalities.

The entire process was done in presence of Executive Magistrate and officers from Pollution Control Board who accompanied the Drug Destruction Committee. Before this, the seized narcotics in all the 78 cases were case wise checked, weighted and tallied with the record. The entire process was duly videographed and kept under proper security.

Pertinently, these 78 cases have already been decided by the courts and were shortlisted by a committee comprising of CJM, ADC and Addl SP Udhampur.

Meanwhile, Udhampur Police today arrested a narcotic smuggler from Roun Domail area and recovered 5.40 grams of heroin like substance from his possession.

The accused was identified as Imran Ahmed, son of Nazir Ahmed of Chak Hartayan, Udhampur. He was apprehended by a Police party of Police Post Roun Domail, led by Insp Raghubir Singh, SHO Udhampur and assisted by PSI Rhythm Sharma, IC PP Roun Domail.

In this connection, a case FIR number 299/2023, under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered in PS Udhampur.