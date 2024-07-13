Police seize several two-wheelers for violations

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 13: Police in Baramulla today seized several two-wheelers for violations

In this regard, as per authorities, a comprehensive drive to tackle persistent traffic violations, which have resulted in numerous accidents and casualties in recent months, was launched.

“The focus was on triple riding, driving without helmets, and rash and negligent driving,” police said.

During the drive, several two-wheelers involved in triple riding and helmetless riding in the area, were sealed.

“Violators were booked, and cases were registered under relevant sections of law at concerned Police Stations,” Police said.