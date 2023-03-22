Police Register Firs After Posters Against PM Modi Come Up In Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 22: Delhi Police has registered at least 100 FIRs in connection with the pasting of posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, officials said on Wednesday.

The posters reading “Modi hatao, desh bachao” (remove Modi, save nation) were found pasted on walls and poles in several parts of the national capital, they said.

Police said at least 2,000 posters were removed and a similar number were seized from a van at IP Estate when it was coming out from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on DDU Marg.

The vehicle was also impounded, they added,

Six people, including owners of two printing presses, have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to police officials.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak confirmed that police registered 100 FIRs in connection with the pasting of posters against the prime minister. (Agencies)