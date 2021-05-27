ANANTNAG: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday recovered huge consignment of narcotic drugs in this south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
He said a tip-off was received about the narcotic drugs dumped in village Krandigam Bijbehara in Anantnag by police.
A police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bijbehara alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the area and recovered huge narcotic drugs.
Further details are awaited, he said.
Police recovered huge consignment of narcotic drugs in Anantnag
