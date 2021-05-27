Police recovered huge consignment of narcotic drugs in Anantnag

By
Daily Excelsior
-

ANANTNAG: Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday recovered huge consignment of narcotic drugs in this south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said.
He said a tip-off was received about the narcotic drugs dumped in village Krandigam Bijbehara in Anantnag by police.
A police party headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bijbehara alongwith Executive Magistrate raided the area and recovered huge narcotic drugs.
Further details are awaited, he said.

