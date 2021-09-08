Police raids residences of 4 journos

Srinagar Sept 8: Police today raided residences of four journalists in Srinagar after Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar last week said that action will be taken against some journalists for spreading fake news.

Those whose residences were raided included Shoukat Mota, Hilal Saqi, Shah Abbas and Azhar Qadri.

Three of these journalists were previously associated with Greater Kashmir and one with Tribune.

Kumar last week said that several social media platform including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan have been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturb situations.

“Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news. We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them”, he said.