Police Pick Up Some OGWs In Anantnag-Rajouri LS Constituency As Preventive Measure: CEO Pole

Srinagar, May 25: Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P K Pole on Saturday said police picked up some persons with past records and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency as a preventive measure.

“The Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency is the constituency which witnessed 80 percent of incidents before and during the elections campaign in the entire Union Territory,” Pole told media in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

He said to ensure smooth and peaceful polling police took some preventive measures.

“Either it is Rajouri, Poonch or Anantnag- Bijbehara side, some terror incident did take place before or during the campaign and keeping in view those, police took some preventive measures,” he said.

He said, “Police picked up persons with past records and OGWs as a preventive measure. But we will ensure that no innocent person with no such past record should be arrested.”

“The whole nation has kept an eye on the Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary constituency and we hope people will take part in the polling of votes in a similar way as was seen in Srinagar and Baramulla constituencies during the voting,” he added.