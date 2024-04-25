Police On High Alert Ahead Of Polling In Jammu; Drones, Sniffer Dogs Being Used

JAMMU, Apr 25: Ahead of the voting in Jammu during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the security personnel are on high alert and are carrying out patrolling in vulnerable areas.

The Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police patrolling in vulnerable areas to thwart any nefarious designs of adversaries.

The J&K Police is using drones to monitor the area and special dogs are also being used to clear any IED threats ahead of the voting.

Recently, a civilian named Mohammad Razaq was killed in a targeted attack by the terrorists in Shahdra Sharief area of Rajouri.

In wake of the incident, the J&K police is on high alert and making preparations to thwart any such attacks.

Jammu will go to polls during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26. (AGENCIES)