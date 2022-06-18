Police Officer Shot Dead by Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 18: A police officer was shot dead by terrorists inside his home in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

The attack on Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir took place at Samboora in Pampore area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

The officials said Mir was posted in the IRP 23rd Battalion at CTC Lethpora.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the fallen police officer had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol.

“Dead body of Farooq Ah Mir of Samboora Si(M) posted in IRP 23 BN was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by terrorists using a pistol,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

There has been a series of targeted attacks on off duty policemen in Kashmir. Police say all the terrorists behind the recent targeted attacks were killed during encounters. (Agencies)