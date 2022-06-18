Police officer martyred in Pampore

IED recovered on highway, defused

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 18: A police officer was martyred by militants near his residence in Pampore area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district last night.

Body of a police Sub Inspector was found in paddy fields of his native village in Samboora, Pampore.

He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Abdul Gani Mir, resident of Samboora Pampore who was posted as OSI at 23 Bn IRP at Lethpora Pampore.

Police said that preliminary investigation revealed he had left his home for work in his paddy fields, where he was martyred by militants by using a pistol.

“Body of Farooq Ahmed Mir of Samboora, who was posted in IRP 23 Bn was found in paddy fields near his home. Preliminary #investigation reveals that he had left his home for work in his paddy fields yesterday in the evening, where he was shot dead by militants using a pistol,” Kashmir Police Zone tweeted.

The family members and relatives of martyred officer said that Farooq left his home on Friday evening to nearby paddy fields to irrigate them.

They said that at 8.30 pm, he, received call and talked to his family, however, after that he didn’t respond to repeated calls.

“At around 1 am, we called one of his friends and told him to accompany us as he (Farooq) hasn’t returned home nor was he responding to calls. When we reached there we found him in a pool of blood,” they said.

Farooq is survived by two daughters and one son besides wife and elderly father. Her daughter is pursuing MBBS in Bangladesh.

In the meantime, the Army today recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along Baramulla-Handwara highway near Langate area of Kupwara district.

On a specific information, an Army patrolling party detected a suspicious cylindrical metal object, connected to a battery and wires, following which a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called.

Traffic on the road was also stopped and the area was cordoned off by police and Army.

The IED was later defused by BDS of Kupwara police and 30 Rashtriya Rifles.